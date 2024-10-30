Major operation in Berlin
Man flees from police, leaves explosives behind
A man with explosives triggered a large-scale police operation in Berlin on Wednesday. Federal police officers wanted to check the man at around 3.30 pm at Neukölln S-Bahn station, as the police announced on X (formerly Twitter). However, the man fled and left a bag behind.
The bag was said to contain explosives. The federal police took the explosive find to a nearby park, a spokeswoman said. Berlin police officers cordoned off the area in the late afternoon. In the evening, the find was detonated by experts. There was no danger to residents. According to the spokeswoman, the man is being sought.
Police are also investigating suspected terrorism
According to the police, the background to the incident is still unclear. They are investigating in all directions. So far, there are no indications that a planned terrorist attack may have been foiled. Nonetheless, the State Security Department, which is responsible for politically motivated acts, was also called in by the State Criminal Police Office.
Bag was blown up on site
According to information from "B.Z.", the explosives found are said to have been a highly explosive substance. The police spokeswoman said that it still had to be examined more closely. Because of the existing danger, the find was detonated in a nearby park in the evening at around 7.50 pm.
According to the newspaper "B.Z.", firefighters dug several holes in order to detonate the suspicious substances in a controlled manner. The detonation could be heard hundreds of meters away, the paper wrote.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
