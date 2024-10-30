State and federal government agree
Stronger criminal investigation service for more security
Security agreement between the state of Carinthia and the federal government: more police officers, body cameras, new all-terrain vehicles and new training centers are important points in the agreement that was signed in the Hall of Mirrors of the Carinthian state government.
Governor Peter Kaiser, his deputy Martin Gruber, provincial governor Daniel Fellner and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner want to meet the "protection and security needs of the population and the requirements of a modern police force". They therefore signed a security agreement in Klagenfurt on October 30, which focuses on prevention and combating in several areas.
Criminal investigation service
The plan is to further develop the criminal investigation service: In Carinthia, four regional criminal assistance offices are to be set up to support the police inspectorates. There will also be eleven criminal investigation service groups in the districts. According to Karner, there are to be 60 additional posts for the criminal investigation service. A dedicated cybercrime training center (CCTC) is also planned in order to be equipped to combat cybercrime.
Personnel offensive
A modern police force needs sufficient staff: future retirements should be filled and a personnel reserve for the planned innovations such as the criminal service reform should be planned.
In Carinthia there were 111 police trainees last year, this year there will be 170.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner
Body cameras
Carinthia is getting 250 body cameras for police officers to wear on duty to protect themselves and preserve evidence. "In future, every patrol in Carinthia will be on the move with these cameras," says Karner.
New police cars
Between 2025 and 2028, new all-wheel drive patrol cars are to be purchased.
Operational training center
A modern center for operational training is to be built in Carinthia, where basic and advanced training will take place. The training center in Krumpendorf will remain in place.
We will also do everything we can to ensure that extremism and terrorism have no breeding ground in Carinthia. This also involves prevention and education in the sense of a basic democratic understanding.
Peter Kaiser, Landeshauptmann von Kärnten
Digital radio
Digital radio was once again a topic of discussion: according to disaster control officer Daniel Fellner, the tender is being prepared and should be issued by the end of 2024, or early 2025 at the latest.
According to the security agreement, the existing police initiative GEMEINSAM.SICHER is to be continuously expanded to include cooperation with institutions. Prevention and surveillance measures for greater security in road traffic and at sporting and major events are also included.
Security is a location factor, which is why this package also provides an impetus for the quality of our location.
Martin Gruber, Landeshauptmannstellvertreter
Crises and disasters
Carinthia is to become even more resilient in the event of crises and disasters - for example in the event of a blackout or avalanche accidents. In civil protection, the Ministry of the Interior is responsible for cooperation with the provinces when it comes to federal measures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.