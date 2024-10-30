Stronger criminal investigation service for more security

Criminal investigation service

The plan is to further develop the criminal investigation service: In Carinthia, four regional criminal assistance offices are to be set up to support the police inspectorates. There will also be eleven criminal investigation service groups in the districts. According to Karner, there are to be 60 additional posts for the criminal investigation service. A dedicated cybercrime training center (CCTC) is also planned in order to be equipped to combat cybercrime.