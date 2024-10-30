Minus 107 million euros: Upper Austria must make substantial savings

"Would like to know how that was calculated"

The forecast for the municipalities has also worsened, albeit to a lesser extent, namely by 2.1 percent - this now amounts to a total of 1.96 billion euros in revenue shares for all Upper Austrian municipalities, according to Stelzer, who currently holds the chairmanship of the provincial governors' conference. "We want to know how the calculations were made at next week's conference of finance officers," he announced.