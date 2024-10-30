Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Vienna transfers less

Minus 107 million euros: Upper Austria must make substantial savings

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 16:19

After the financial shortfall of 500 million euros in the state budget calculated by the state SPD, the next bad news has now come from the Ministry of Finance. There is less money for Upper Austria, which is why substantial savings have to be made. 

0 Kommentare

 "The current forecast for revenue shares is now 3.57 billion euros, which is over 107 million euros less than was forecast in the summer," calculated Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP). This makes it clear "that we have to make savings".

The bad news - which had already been announced the previous week and has now apparently been substantiated - came "unusually late, at the end of the budget preparation process", said Stelzer. The sum for 2025 had been reduced by a further 2.9 percent. The forecast for 2026, 2027 and 2028 is also bleak, namely around 100 million euros less per year than previously communicated.

Zitat Icon

We always handle taxpayers' money very carefully and calculate very precisely. But it is clear that we have to make savings.

Landeshauptmann Thomas Stelzer, ÖCP

"Would like to know how that was calculated"
The forecast for the municipalities has also worsened, albeit to a lesser extent, namely by 2.1 percent - this now amounts to a total of 1.96 billion euros in revenue shares for all Upper Austrian municipalities, according to Stelzer, who currently holds the chairmanship of the provincial governors' conference. "We want to know how the calculations were made at next week's conference of finance officers," he announced.

The previous week, the governor had already hinted at the mid-term balance sheet of the Black-Blue government that the shortfall could be higher than in the medium-term financial plan, which envisages a deficit of around 120 million euros for 2025. Savings targets were already issued to the departments a few weeks ago.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf