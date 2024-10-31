Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Performs in top line

Knee popped out twice! KAC crack continues to play

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 10:00

Klagenfurt striker Daniel Obersteiner's kneecap has popped out twice in the last two and a half years - which is almost like the end of his career. This year, however, the St. Veiter is once again delivering in the top line! He is currently the striker with the best plus-minus record at the club.

0 Kommentare

The unlucky man is back - and how! In the 2022-23 season, KAC crack Daniel Obersteiner's kneecap popped out for the first time, followed by an infection! In total, he only played 19 games. In the following summer training, Daniel suffered the exact same mishap again in July.

 Only surgery could help
"The doctor advised me to have surgery, which I did," says Obersteiner. Two patellar tendon dislocations would normally mean the end of a career. "It wasn't easy mentally. I didn't think I would make it myself. But luckily everything went well. The rehab also went perfectly." Daniel was back at the end of the season and was able to play 17 games in the play-offs.

This summer, the St. Veiter then took part in the entire training program. "I worked really hard, I really wanted to convince the coaches. That also shows that you can never give up."

Boss Oli Pilloni praises Obersteiner. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Boss Oli Pilloni praises Obersteiner.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Working his way up to the top line
Daniel started out in line four as a center. After Herburger went off, he was promoted to the top line alongside Petersen and Fraser. And never gave up his place. "He's a fighter, a leader, he's earned it," praised boss Oli Pilloni.

The 26-year-old also impressed in the 5:3 win in Vienna, making an important contribution to the 1-2. He is currently the KAC forward with the best plus-minus record (+4). Obersteiner: "The win feels so good. It showed what we can do when we pull together."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Albert Kurka
Albert Kurka
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf