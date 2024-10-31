Performs in top line
Knee popped out twice! KAC crack continues to play
Klagenfurt striker Daniel Obersteiner's kneecap has popped out twice in the last two and a half years - which is almost like the end of his career. This year, however, the St. Veiter is once again delivering in the top line! He is currently the striker with the best plus-minus record at the club.
The unlucky man is back - and how! In the 2022-23 season, KAC crack Daniel Obersteiner's kneecap popped out for the first time, followed by an infection! In total, he only played 19 games. In the following summer training, Daniel suffered the exact same mishap again in July.
Only surgery could help
"The doctor advised me to have surgery, which I did," says Obersteiner. Two patellar tendon dislocations would normally mean the end of a career. "It wasn't easy mentally. I didn't think I would make it myself. But luckily everything went well. The rehab also went perfectly." Daniel was back at the end of the season and was able to play 17 games in the play-offs.
This summer, the St. Veiter then took part in the entire training program. "I worked really hard, I really wanted to convince the coaches. That also shows that you can never give up."
Working his way up to the top line
Daniel started out in line four as a center. After Herburger went off, he was promoted to the top line alongside Petersen and Fraser. And never gave up his place. "He's a fighter, a leader, he's earned it," praised boss Oli Pilloni.
The 26-year-old also impressed in the 5:3 win in Vienna, making an important contribution to the 1-2. He is currently the KAC forward with the best plus-minus record (+4). Obersteiner: "The win feels so good. It showed what we can do when we pull together."
