Danger of vandalism
Halloween: police warn against damage to property
Halloween is just around the corner, but beware: damage to property and vandalism are widespread. Young people in particular celebrate on the night of All Hallows' Eve and this leads to incidents every year in which careless actions sometimes cause considerable damage.
One day before Halloween, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BK) reminded us that pranks involving damage to property or disturbances of the peace are not trivial offenses, even on the night of November 1st. The celebrations celebrated in the USA have long since established themselves in Europe.
Educating parents about the consequences
The BK therefore appeals to parents and guardians to inform their children about the criminal and financial consequences of such actions. "Actions such as defacing or smearing houses and cars, destroying letterboxes or garbage cans, theft and threatening people are serious criminal offenses and will be consistently reported to the police. The police will have an increased presence on Halloween and will consistently intervene in the event of violations," said the BK on Wednesday.
Crimes will not be treated as petty offenses on this night either, but will be pursued vigorously and consistently.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP)
Interior Minister warns of fines and prison sentences
The police have taken extensive precautions for Halloween night. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) warns: "In addition to various special forces such as service dog units, riot units in the federal states or the WEGA in Vienna, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution will also be deployed".
The penalties can range from severe fines to prison sentences and even if children and young people under the age of 14 cannot be prosecuted under criminal law, injured parties can assert civil law claims.
The youth protection laws in Austria were also reminded: children under 14 are allowed to be out of the house from five in the morning until 11 p.m. with their parents' consent, and from 14 and up to 16 years of age from five in the morning until one in the morning. In Upper Austria, the permitted time for under 14-year-olds ends at 10 p.m. and at midnight for young people up to the age of 16. In Salzburg, children under the age of 12 are allowed to be out and about from five to 9 pm.
Curfew times for teenagers
- Children under 14: From five in the morning until 11 pm
- From 14 to 16 years: From five o'clock in the morning until one o'clock at night
- In Upper Austria: For under 14-year-olds until 10 pm and for teenagers up to 16 years at midnight
- In Sbg: Children under 12 from five to 9 p.m.
The Federal Criminal Police Office recommends talking to parents about the possible legal and financial consequences of vandalism, and that children should also avoid taking eggs, spray cans or similar objects with them.
Homeowners should secure or clear away valuable or sensitive objects outside - and if a crime is actually committed, the motto is "stay calm and inform the police".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
