Treated like cattle
“Diddy’s” degrading rules for female guests
Since his arrest, more and more details about his "Freak Offs" sex parties have come to light. Now a longtime insider from the world of Sean "Diddy" Combs reveals in the "New York Post" what degrading rules and regulations there were for women who attended the rap mogul's orgies.
Before they were allowed into Combs' villa, the women were checked like cattle. The insider, who helped organize the parties in 2004 and 2005: "They all had to be young and hot and under no circumstances weigh more than 63 kg. We always had scales at the entrance to make sure!"
Women had to undress
The weight rule had to be strictly adhered to. The only exception was if a girl was particularly tall, "there was a small exception from time to time".
The women also had to put up with their bodies being closely inspected and even having to partially undress for this. The insider: "Flabby skin and cellulite were not allowed. The girls were also not allowed to be overly pierced or tattooed or have short hair."
Strict dress code
The dress code was also very strictly regulated: "They weren't allowed in with pants. Every girl had to wear a very short dress with a plunging neckline. However, it had to be long enough so that the buttocks were not completely exposed, but also no longer than halfway down the thigh." Anyone wearing shoes with flat soles was also turned away at the door. Combs had stipulated "that all women, without exception, had to wear pumps with very high stiletto heels".
According to the prosecution in the case against Diddy, some of the women did not come to the "Freak Offs" voluntarily, but were forced by the multimillionaire through blackmail. According to lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing more than 120 victims in a class action lawsuit before the civil court, minors were also among the guests.
The organizer, who claims never to have attended the parties himself, believes this is quite possible: "'Diddy' never asked the girls their age. The motto was, 'If you don't ask, you don't get answers'. I was young and naive myself and didn't know that sexual acts would later take place at the parties!"
Recruited women in person
A former dancer revealed in the "New York Post" how Combs had personally recruited women for his parties. In 2005, her agency sent her to Diddy's official after-party after the MTV Video Music Awards - as a backing dancer while the star performed a few of his hits.
She was paid 250 dollars for the gig and was then offered the chance to come along to Diddy's villa for 1000 dollars: "I declined. But the other girls went with me and never wanted to talk about what happened there afterwards."
