“Diddy’s” degrading rules for female guests

Strict dress code

The dress code was also very strictly regulated: "They weren't allowed in with pants. Every girl had to wear a very short dress with a plunging neckline. However, it had to be long enough so that the buttocks were not completely exposed, but also no longer than halfway down the thigh." Anyone wearing shoes with flat soles was also turned away at the door. Combs had stipulated "that all women, without exception, had to wear pumps with very high stiletto heels".