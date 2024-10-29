State election 2025
ÖVP relies on “colorful mix” for state list
The Turquoise Party has finalized its state list for the state elections in January. Christian Sagartz is at the top of the list
The ÖVP provincial party executive unanimously approved the provincial list for the upcoming provincial elections on Tuesday. The list of 36 candidates, including 21 men and 15 women, is headed by Christian Sagartz.
He is followed by Carina Laschober-Luif, Member of Parliament, Markus Ulram, Club Chairman, Patrik Fazekas, Managing Director and Thomas Steiner, Mayor of Eisenstadt and Member of Parliament. Member of Parliament Melanie Eckhardt is running in 6th place, Federal Councillor Philipp Kohl in 7th place and the Mayor of Ollersdorf Bernd Strobl in 8th place.
Julia Schneider-Wagentristl, member of the provincial parliament, is in 9th place, followed by the former second president of the provincial parliament and chairman of the Burgenland Seniors' Association, Rudolf Strommer, JVP leader Vanessa Tuder and Petra Herz.
Youngest candidate from Jennersdorf, oldest from Neusiedl am See
Jens Willgruber is the youngest candidate from the district of Jennersdorf, while the oldest, at 66, is Rudolf Strommer from the district of Neusiedl am See. The average age on the state list is 45.
We want to break the SPÖ's absolute majority and be part of the government in order to correct undesirable developments.
ÖVP-Landesparteiobmann Christian Sagartz
Experienced forces and new faces
It is a "colourful mix" of experienced forces and new faces, all pursuing the common desire for change, emphasizes Sagartz, who is combative with regard to the electoral goal he has set himself - to be part of the next provincial government.
Sagartz: "We need to stand shoulder to shoulder"
"We need the parties to join forces and constructive forces to create a new way of working together. The time for wasting money and riding roughshod is definitely over," said the ÖVP leader. The party with the most votes will conduct negotiations after the election and he is prepared to hold talks with everyone, said Sagartz.
Regional constituency lists are only headed by men
The candidates on the ÖVP's regional constituency lists will be presented from Wednesday. There is no woman in a top position in any district. According to Sagratz, this will be compensated for by the national list. The ÖVP will also present its program on November 9, followed by the campaign for the state elections at the beginning of December.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
