Caritas emergency shelters

The weather cools down at the weekend and may even drop below 0 degrees at night. The cold telephone and the Caritas winter emergency shelter in Graz will start operating on Monday. The need is constantly increasing.
"We are the very last port of call for many people," says Jakob Url. A dozen wooden beds with thin mattresses stand in the bare room, partitions offer a minimum of privacy. It's not much that those who need it get here in the Caritas winter emergency shelter in Graz, and yet it is so important: "A bed, a warm meal, a cup of tea, the most basic hygiene products," lists Url, who runs the emergency shelter. "A chat and maybe a game of cards."
There are 36 places here on Eggenberger Gürtel, ten of which are specifically for women. On November 4 - earlier than usual, thanks to funding from the city of Graz - people in need will be welcomed here again. While half of the guests only stay here for one or two nights, the other half are "regulars", says Url. "They live on the street in summer and are already waiting for us to open again."
In principle, anyone can come, says Url, "but you have to abide by certain rules. Anyone who is aggressive is not allowed in, because even the weakest person should have a quiet night." For dog owners, there are other contact points that can be referred to.
Mental illnesses put a strain on people
Many homeless people suffer from mental illnesses, and the number is increasing. Addiction, schizophrenia, anxiety - the number of unreported cases is 80 to 90 percent, says Url. The Mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr (KPÖ), is also aware of this problem: "It has to do with the crisis, with the many current pressures. With the feeling of not having a place in society, but also with debt or physical illness."
There is nothing worse than not having a roof over your head.
Elke Kahr, Bürgermeisterin von Graz
More customers in social markets, more overnight stays
The need is growing - Vinziwerke is also noticing this, says Managing Director Nicola Baloch. "We have more customers in the Vinzi markets and more who we supply with bread and tea with the Vinzibus." And even those who have managed to escape homelessness are now often at risk of losing their home again.
Last winter, Vinziwerke recorded over 45,000 overnight stays in its ten facilities in Graz, with occupancy rates of up to 90 percent. There were 4300 overnight stays in the Caritas winter emergency shelter, says Deputy Director Erich Hohl. "That was 1300 more than in previous years."
Sleeping bags, sleeping mats and warm food
According to Jakob Url, it is important that nobody has to sleep in the open air - but you can't force people to come along either. Anyone who discovers someone sleeping outdoors can call the Caritas cold telephone on 0676 880158111 from November 4.
Volunteers will then come there with the cold bus and offer people a place to sleep - if they refuse, they will at least be given food and materials such as sleeping bags, blankets and mats. Winter-proof sleeping bags are also urgently needed: "If anyone would like to donate some, we would be delighted to receive them," says Caritas Vice Director Hohl.
