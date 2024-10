Verstappen faces the next penalty in Brazil

Five-place grid penalty in Brazil

Speed should return in Brazil with new parts, or to be more precise, Red Bull is planning another engine change. Following the engine change at the Belgian GP, this would be the second unscheduled change of a power unit this season. However, the planned penalty on the grid would not be too drastic. "The penalty would be five places, which is not so severe in Brazil. You can overtake relatively easily there," said Marko about the impending grid penalty in São Paulo.