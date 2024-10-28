Weapons & money found
Israel arrests 100 Hamas fighters in hospital
Israel's military announced the arrest of around 100 suspected Hamas fighters during a raid on a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Monday. Some of them had tried to flee during the evacuation of civilians from the Kamal Adwan hospital, it said in a statement.
Weapons, money and secret documents were found in the hospital (see video above). The authorities in the Gaza Strip rejected the accusation that Hamas was present there. The Israeli military stated that "soldiers allowed civilians to leave the hospital" and that "88 patients (mainly children), caregivers and staff were transferred from Kamal Adwan Hospital to other hospitals in the Gaza Strip".
According to the army, around 50,000 Palestinian civilians fled from Jabaliya and the surrounding area, mainly to Gaza City. Eyewitnesses had described the humanitarian situation in the embattled refugee district as catastrophic.
Evacuation of port city of Tyros ordered
Meanwhile, Israel ordered the evacuation of large parts of the Lebanese port city of Tyros on Monday. The military statement also named districts for which evacuation orders have already been issued. The new ones extend to just outside a hotel in the city where journalists are usually accommodated.
Tyros is located on the Mediterranean and is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Israel says it is attacking targets there as part of its offensive against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia.
Laser defense to be operational in 2025
Meanwhile, Israel's Ministry of Defense announced that the "Iron Beam" air defense system will be operational in a year's time as a laser-based addition to the existing air defense system.
The ministry signed a contract worth more than two billion shekels (just under 500 million euros) with the manufacturers Rafael and Elbit. "This agreement heralds a new era - the era of laser defense," the Israeli news portal ynet quoted the Director General of the Ministry of Defense as saying.
Cost-effective addition to the "Iron Dome"
"Iron Beam", a high-energy laser system, was developed to intercept rockets, mortar shells, drones and cruise missiles. It is to be integrated into Israel's multi-layered defense network as a cost-effective addition to the "Iron Dome".
The integration of "Iron Beam" could significantly improve defense capabilities against current and future threats at a fraction of the cost of conventional interception systems, it was said. According to the US, the system can neutralize targets such as drones for around four dollars per mission.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
