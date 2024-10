ÖFB Cup: Lustenau vs Hartberg – from 7pm

Hartberg came out on top in the first two rounds. The 11:1 in Bischofshofen was followed by the 6:0 in the district derby against Lafnitz. And the Styrians have also been on the up in the league with four wins from five games since Manfred Schmid took over. "It's fun. It's nice how things are going at the moment," said Schmid after the 2:1 home win over Blau-Weiß Linz.