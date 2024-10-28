No railing
Graz lawyer falls to his death: couple in court
A well-known lawyer from Graz fell over a balcony landing after visiting a couple who were friends and died a few days later. The hosts are now on trial for grossly negligent homicide because they allegedly failed to install proper railings for years.
It was probably a cheerful summer evening on a terrace at the Copacabana bathing lake south of Graz - which ended in tragedy. A well-known lawyer and real estate developer from Graz had come to visit his neighbors and friends, a married couple, on his electric boat on 23 August of the previous year. There was a party and plenty of alcohol is said to have been consumed.
As reported, the man staggered against a temporary building fence on a balcony platform when he wanted to go home. The fence gave way, the lawyer fell three meters and landed on a metal staircase. He suffered a broken neck and a basilar skull fracture and died in hospital a few days later.
The defendants had known about the potential danger for more than ten years.
Der Staatsanwalt zum fehlenden Geländer
"A terrible accident"
On Monday, the host couple (aged 50 and 52) had to answer for grossly negligent homicide by omission at the Graz Regional Criminal Court. The public prosecutor spoke of a "terrible accident", but also emphasized that the death could have been prevented if the balcony had been secured with a proper railing as prescribed. "The defendants knew about the potential danger for more than ten years," said the prosecutor. "They already bear moral responsibility, now it's a question of criminal responsibility."
The 50-year-old man and his 52-year-old wife did not confess to the charges in court, as was already the case during the investigation. His clients had "in no way acted with gross negligence", said their defense lawyer and emphasized that the defendants had never thought that the construction fence would not withstand such a load. It had been weighted down with concrete feet and fastened with several cable ties.
Question of alcoholization
The defense lawyer also emphasized that the accident victim weighed 125 kilos and had lost consciousness due to cardiovascular problems. Witnesses are still to clarify whether and to what extent the lawyer was intoxicated. At the time of the autopsy, days after the accident, there was certainly no alcohol in his blood.
Another point of contention in the case is the responsibility for erecting the railing. After the couple had owned the property for around ten years, they had finally sold it and only lived there as tenants. The rental agreement had also stated that a glass railing was to be erected. However, the investigations against the owner company and the municipality responsible as the building authority are still being conducted separately anyway.
For the representative of the deceased lawyer's surviving dependants, however, one thing is clear: "The defendants disregarded the Styrian Building Act for ten years and did not consider it worth the effort to erect a proper railing." He also contradicts the assumption that the man was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident.
The trial is likely to drag on, with the judge appointing a construction expert and several witnesses. Adjourned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.