Question of the week
Is there a two-tier medical system in Austria?
It is not only the shortage of doctors that is a pressing issue when it comes to medical care in this country, the term "two-tier medicine" is also often thrown around. The gap between those with private insurance and those with statutory insurance seems to be huge. How do you personally experience the treatment of patients with statutory and private health insurance? Join in the discussion!
In Austria, we have the great privilege of benefiting from statutory health insurance. This offers all insured persons and co-insured family members comprehensive protection in the event of illness.
The statutory entitlement to benefits includes - regardless of the amount of the health insurance contribution - the entitlement to benefits in kind from contracted doctors, in the insurance provider's own facilities or in contracted facilities (hospitals) for the medically necessary services in a specific case. All insured persons and beneficiaries have the same entitlement.
Bundesministerium für Soziales, Gesundheit, Pflege und Konsumentenschutz
However, in the case of dental treatment, for example, you sometimes still have to pay for additional anaesthetic, better fillings or oral hygiene. This is where it pays to be privately insured. Privately insured people also have other advantages: from shorter waiting times for appointments and single rooms in hospitals to easier access to specialists.
What is your experience of medical care with us? What experiences have you had with waiting times for medical appointments and operations? Do you believe that private health insurance is necessary in order to receive good medical care? How could inequality in this area be reduced? Feel free to write us your thoughts and experiences in the comments section, we look forward to your contributions!
