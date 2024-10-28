Fans completely flabbergasted
Timothée Chalamet stirred up a lookalike event
It's actually a scandal that Timothée Chalamet came away empty-handed from a dress-up competition. The star had turned up unexpectedly at the event in Washington Square Park in New York City and deserved to win. The prize was for the "Best Timothée Chalamet lookalike".
The actor is currently filming the movie "Marty Supreme" alongside Gwyneth Paltrow in the Big Apple. Which is why many people didn't recognize him as the original at first, because he has to wear a middle parting and moustache for the role.
Surprised his doppelgangers
Nevertheless, the 28-year-old had a blast when he appeared in the crowd of his doubles with two bodyguards and posed for selfies. Most of the fake chameleons wore the costumes of his most famous roles such as "Dune" and "Willy Wonka".
Stunned fans posted pictures and videos of Timothée Chalamet's surprise visit on Twitter:
So did Miles Mitchell. The 21-year-old came dressed as Willy Wonka in a purple jacket, vest and hat and threw sweets from a wallet into the crowd of onlookers. The student was awarded first prize - a 50 dollar cheque - in front of the organizers.
Police arrived
By this time, the real Hollywood star had already disappeared again because a police squad arrived. They broke up the gathering of chalets because it was an "unannounced and unauthorized public costume party". The organizer Paige Nguyen, a producer of YouTuber Anthony Po, had originally started the event as a joke on social media.
She revealed to the "New York Post" that she suddenly received thousands of responses: "My joke event went completely off the rails!" She was fined 500 dollars by the authorities.
Doppelganger was arrested
One of the participants in Timothée's "Dune" costume apparently really thought he was the resistance fighter from the science fiction epic and got into a fight with the cops. Whereupon he was led away in handcuffs.
Several hundred of the participants in the disbanded event then met at a nearby playground, where they voted for the best costume and chose Mitchell by a large majority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
