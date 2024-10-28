Nasty scam via text message
“Son trick”: 77-year-old transfers thousands of euros
A brazen fraudster has done it again and swindled an elderly lady out of a lot of money. The perpetrator pretended to be her son and tricked the 77-year-old Tyrolean woman into transferring thousands of euros to him.
We cannot warn people often enough: not everyone who calls or texts as a "son" or "daughter" is actually their own offspring. Fraudsters are often behind these scams, using this nasty trick to take money out of their victims' pockets.
Woman made two transfers
This was the experience of a 77-year-old woman from Innsbruck. The pensioner had already received a text message on October 21. The sender pretended to be her son and asked her for money.
Prevention tips from the police
- Never transfer money without checking: Try to contact the person in person.
- Contact the person concerned by calling them back on the telephone number you normally use.
- Do not use the voice call function of the messenger service to contact them by phone.
- Do not make any payments/transfers under any circumstances and consider whether the transfer is plausible for the person concerned (reason for payment, amount, etc.).
- Do not disclose any access data for your bank account.
- Report the sender of the messages to the relevant messenger service and block the phone number.
- If damage has already occurred, file a complaint with the nearest police station.
Unfortunately, the victim believed the fraudster and transferred a low four-digit euro amount twice, as reported by the police. The money is gone and there is no trace of the perpetrator. Investigations are ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.