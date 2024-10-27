“Alma”: muse, mother or monster?

Brauer-Kwam's staging is not squeamish: she lets Annette Dasch, the reluctant mother of four children, "muse and lover of four arts" (Mahler, Gropius, Kokoschka, Werfel) and society star, bare her soul and - in sex and birth scenes - her body (in the nude). Alma - a man-devouring, ageing monster, a sphinx? Or a deeply troubled, lonely woman? The scenes in Falko Herold's Glashaus stage set are captivating: In 1935, after the funeral of her daughter Manon, Alma, 55, looks back on her four children, to each of whom one act is dedicated, on relationships, disappointments, the renunciation of becoming a composer because of Mahler. Choreographer Florian Hurler stages a pantomime of the four men around them: Josef Wagner, Florian Hurler, Timothy Fallon and Martin Winkler are convincing. Confident: Annelie Sophie Müller as Mahler's daughter Anna.