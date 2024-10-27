Japan’s ruling party falls short of an absolute majority

Possible resignation of the head of government

Ishiba has set himself the goal of achieving the 233 seats required for a majority. Failure to achieve this would jeopardize his position in the LDP. He would then have to find other coalition partners or lead a minority government. Local media speculated that Ishiba could even resign immediately in order to take responsibility. This would make him the Japanese head of government with the shortest term in office since the end of the Second World War.