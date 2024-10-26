Speech on the public holiday
Van der Bellen appeals: “We must dare to do something new”
In his TV address on National Day, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen called on us to work together to find solutions to the many challenges we currently face. To do so, we must "let go of old recipes" and "dare to try something new".
He also recommended "new approaches" in terms of approach, style and results to the future federal government. In his speech on Saturday evening, Van der Bellen also called on the population to accept painful reforms.
"There is no painless way to solve the problems," was one of the "simple but uncomfortable truths" that the Federal President conveyed to everyone living in Austria. Specifically, he named problems that "will not solve themselves": Climate damage, the volatile security architecture, migration problems, demographic change, inflation, social problems, the structural European economic crisis, digitalization, artificial intelligence, hostility towards performance and a "new egoism".
Changes hit Austrians hard
In view of the "force with which the big changes are happening", many people are pessimistic, have withdrawn to their own personal progress or feel powerless. "That's human, but this feeling must not turn into indifference", as this would be dangerous for society, warned Van der Bellen.
In order to solve the problems of the future, "new solutions" are needed, the Federal President also said in the direction of the new federal government that is to be formed. The head of state also made a number of recommendations for action in his speech, including reducing emissions and finding a solution to migration problems, whereby immigrants are only welcome if they learn German, recognize the culture and legal system and fully support equal rights for men and women and respect for homosexuals. Van der Bellen also called for reforms in the welfare state, pension system, health and care, he pleaded for an increase in productivity, the transformation of industry, a new effective defense policy, answers for the education system and "finally all-day childcare in Austria".
Everyone must work together on solutions
This can only succeed if everyone works together on solutions, according to Van der Bellen's appeal to all people in Austria and specifically to politicians, parties, members of parliament, provincial governors, mayors, local councillors, employee and employer representatives, civil society organizations and volunteers.
