Van der Bellen appeals: “We must dare to do something new”

In order to solve the problems of the future, "new solutions" are needed, the Federal President also said in the direction of the new federal government that is to be formed. The head of state also made a number of recommendations for action in his speech, including reducing emissions and finding a solution to migration problems, whereby immigrants are only welcome if they learn German, recognize the culture and legal system and fully support equal rights for men and women and respect for homosexuals. Van der Bellen also called for reforms in the welfare state, pension system, health and care, he pleaded for an increase in productivity, the transformation of industry, a new effective defense policy, answers for the education system and "finally all-day childcare in Austria".