In Sölden
Brazil shows Braathen comeback on YouTube
Ahead of Lucas Braathen's first World Cup start as a Brazilian, there is still no sign of skiing euphoria in the South American country. "But we are now starting the live broadcasts," said Gustavo Haidar, the sports manager of the Brazilian Winter Sports Federation CBDN. The giant slalom in Sölden can be watched live on the YouTube channel of the National Olympic Committee "Time Brasil" (Team Brazil).
It will not be possible to watch the first race of the season in Brazil on television. "Not at the moment," said Haidar. "But we hope later. One of our goals is to get the World Cup races on TV." Brazilian media are already reporting a little more about the exotic sport thanks to Braathen, but the 24-year-old is still largely unknown to the sport-interested public.
Soccer in particular dominates the reporting, while snowboarding is the most familiar of the winter sports, explained Haidar. However, Braathen could succeed in winning the first Brazilian medal in the history of the Winter Olympics. "We're not going to push for a medal, but it could be the consequence. We expect him to have the freedom he needs to be happy with us," said the CBDN official.
The "Confederação Brasileira de Desportos na Neve" is generally keeping a low profile in the project. "They plan the season, we just accompany them," said Haidar, referring to "Team Pinheiro", in which Braathen's father Björn pulls the strings as manager. Financially, it is only "a small part that we contribute", explained Haidar. "We're not big, we don't have a lot of money. But we get support from the FIS."
Haidar does not yet know how often he will be on tour with the World Cup in the future because of Braathen. "The federation takes care of all Olympic sports. I'm the sports manager," he said. "Maybe the president (Anders Pettersson; note) will also stop by at other events."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.