Straßwalchen’s run ends, Heimo remains undefeated

In the absence of his suspended colleague Lessacher, Hallein coach Buck saw Vurbic score the goal of the day against Straßwalchen from a free-kick (32'). This was the Tennengau side's fifth win in a row and the third time in a row that they have not conceded a goal. The visitors? Bite back for the first time in over a month. It was only their second defeat in their last nine league appearances. "We're really getting into our stride now. It's a shame that the fall season will soon be over," said Hallein sporting director David König. Strasswalchen counterpart Markus Chudoba complained: "Normally there should be a yellow for a penalty instead of a free kick for Hallein." But: "We were better after the break, but couldn't create any real chances." In the final, Hallein's Pargan was sent off for complaining (72') and after the end of the game, teammate Gigic was shown a straight red for an unnecessary gesture on the sidelines.