Salzburg League
Straßwalchen’s run ends, Heimo remains undefeated
The start of the 13th matchday of the Salzburg League on Friday brought an end to a run and no victory in the clash between the new coaches. Hallein, meanwhile, maintained their form, while bottom club SAK are still looking for their first full win since the beginning of September.
In the absence of his suspended colleague Lessacher, Hallein coach Buck saw Vurbic score the goal of the day against Straßwalchen from a free-kick (32'). This was the Tennengau side's fifth win in a row and the third time in a row that they have not conceded a goal. The visitors? Bite back for the first time in over a month. It was only their second defeat in their last nine league appearances. "We're really getting into our stride now. It's a shame that the fall season will soon be over," said Hallein sporting director David König. Strasswalchen counterpart Markus Chudoba complained: "Normally there should be a yellow for a penalty instead of a free kick for Hallein." But: "We were better after the break, but couldn't create any real chances." In the final, Hallein's Pargan was sent off for complaining (72') and after the end of the game, teammate Gigic was shown a straight red for an unnecessary gesture on the sidelines.
First point for new SAK manager
In Nonntal, the title contenders from Puch were more dangerous, but the goal came from the other side - SAK leader Raischl rose highest after a corner and scored with his head (38'). After that, everything seemed to have conspired against Heimo Pfeifenberger's team. But at least one goal counted. In a scramble, the ball fell to the feet of ex-Nonntaler Aygün - 1:1 (58'). Pfeifenberger thus remained undefeated in their second game, giving home team coach Florian Königseder his first point with blue and yellow. SAK nevertheless remain in last place.
Remainder of round on public holiday
The remaining six games of matchday 13 will be played on Saturday between midday and late afternoon. Seekirchen can break Anif's record from 2002 and record their 13th win in as many games at Grödig (2pm) to start the season in Salzburg's top division. The same then as now: The first runner-up welcomes the leaders at home.
The first match is the derby between Eugendorf and Neumarkt (12), followed by the clash between Bürmoos and Anif (16:30), where home boss Robert Eckschlager welcomes his son of the same name as part of the visiting coaching team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
