Cyclist dragged along: Imprisonment for Viennese speeding driver

He is now sitting in the dock at the Vienna Regional Court. His defense lawyer, Nikolaus Rast, tries to explain to the jury why this crazy drive happened on June 24: the 41-year-old has suffered from an alcohol problem since he was young. The reason why his fiancée separated from him. Even when he underwent therapy, she did not want to resume the relationship. "He then started drinking again - not drinking," says his defense lawyer Rast.