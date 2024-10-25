Who has seen her?
72-year-old disappeared after a shopping trip
Three of them had gone to PlusCity in Upper Austria, but only two of them came home. A 72-year-old woman disappeared during the shopping trip and did not show up at the agreed meeting point. Video cameras show the woman walking around confused and getting on a streetcar. The trail then disappears.
A 46-year-old man from Feldkirchen an der Donau was out and about with his 72-year-old mother in PlusCity in Pasching at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. The son went into a drugstore and his mother was supposed to wait for him outside. However, when he returned, his mother was no longer there. She also did not show up at the agreed meeting point with her husband at a flower store at 2.30 pm.
Spotted on video camera
After looking for the woman for around two hours, the relatives drove home. On Thursday morning, the 75-year-old husband personally reported the disappearance to the Ottensheim police station. Based on a video sighting, the police were able to establish that the 72-year-old woman was wandering around the Plus City shopping center without orientation until around 5.45 pm.
The woman then left the shopping center and boarded a streetcar at the PlusCity streetcar stop in the direction of Traun. The trail then disappears.
Witnesses who have seen the woman are asked to contact the Ottensheim police station on 059133/4337.
