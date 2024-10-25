72-year-old disappeared after a shopping trip

A 46-year-old man from Feldkirchen an der Donau was out and about with his 72-year-old mother in PlusCity in Pasching at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. The son went into a drugstore and his mother was supposed to wait for him outside. However, when he returned, his mother was no longer there. She also did not show up at the agreed meeting point with her husband at a flower store at 2.30 pm.