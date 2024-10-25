Opponents not wanted
Unterbürg industrial estate: Info evening draws criticism
The mayor's information evening on the planned Unterbürg industrial estate was purely a promotional and sales event, criticize opponents of the project. They are calling for the land grabbing project to be stopped.
"Only supporters of the project argued on stage, critics were apparently not welcome. This has nothing to do with proximity to citizens and transparency," reports Sepp Niedermoser from Liste Fritz about the information evening hosted by St. Johann's mayor Stefan Seiwald on the planned Unterbürg industrial estate.
The municipalities and the Mattle government want to push through the umpteenth industrial estate on a greenfield site with all their might and are thus overexploiting our landscape.
Sepp Niedermoser, Bezirkssprecher der Liste Fritz
A prime example of soil depletion
As reported, the municipalities of St. Johann, Going and Reith bei Kitzbühel are planning a joint industrial estate on 75,000 square meters in an idyllic location. "Instead of concreting over a green meadow, they should use the building land that has already been designated but not yet built on. They have enough of that! St. Johann 300,000 square meters, Going 285,000 and Reith 100,000 square meters. The land grab must finally come to an end!" says Niedermoser.
Not essential for the survival of the municipality
List Fritz club chairman Markus Sint cannot understand the economic arguments for this commercial area: "St. Johann is not a poor municipality and is not starving with around €34 million in income! To pretend that the Unterbürg industrial estate is vital is completely exaggerated!"
Referendum rejected
Neos-LA Susanna Riedlsperger, herself from St. Johann, is also critical of the project: "If experts on stage are trying to talk up the project by any means possible, then something is wrong." She also doesn't understand why BM Seiwald is so opposed to a referendum: "If the project is so important and great, he shouldn't be afraid of the result."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
