Unterbürg industrial estate: Info evening draws criticism

A prime example of soil depletion

As reported, the municipalities of St. Johann, Going and Reith bei Kitzbühel are planning a joint industrial estate on 75,000 square meters in an idyllic location. "Instead of concreting over a green meadow, they should use the building land that has already been designated but not yet built on. They have enough of that! St. Johann 300,000 square meters, Going 285,000 and Reith 100,000 square meters. The land grab must finally come to an end!" says Niedermoser.