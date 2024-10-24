Hungary expects Schengen enlargement in December

Karner: "Not yet at the end of the road"

Austria is currently blocking the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania, which have been members of "Air Schengen" since the end of March. Air and sea border controls have thus been lifted. Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner stated at the last Council meeting in Luxembourg two weeks ago that he did not believe the time was yet ripe for Romania and Bulgaria to join Schengen: "We are on the right track, but not at the end of the road."