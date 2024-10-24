Elections today
Demo in front of parliament: Leftists lay down rosary
The election of the President of the National Council is due today. The FPÖ has nominated Walter Rosenkranz. Left-wing activists don't like that at all. At dawn, a handful of demonstrators gathered in front of parliament to make their displeasure known. A rosary was symbolically laid down (see video above).
The Viennese small party LINKS, which received 2.06% of the vote in the 2020 municipal and regional elections, was responsible for the action. In this year's National Council elections, LINKS ran in alliance with the KPÖ (2.4 percent).
"Be careful with the corona vote"
The activists marched to Parliament in a funeral procession to demonstrate against the election of Walter Rosenkranz as First President of the National Council. They then laid down a funeral wreath with the slogan "Democracy - be careful when choosing a wreath".
Pictures of the funeral procession:
All newly elected parliamentarians know who Walter Rosenkranz is. Anyone who votes for him is complicit.
Eine Aktivistin
"Rosenkranz is a German nationalist fraternity member"
"Rosenkranz is a German nationalist fraternity member, friend of the extreme right-wing thugs 'Identitarian Movement' and publicly praises avowed National Socialists such as NSDAP member Johann Karl Stich. LINKS considers the appointment of politicians like Rosenkranz to democratic offices to be a danger to democracy," it said in a press release.
"A right-wing extremist fraternity member as president of parliament is more than a breach of taboo, it is not enough to say a cautionary 'Wehret den Anfängen', a NO and NEVER is required," emphasized one of the activists at the funeral procession.
One activist warned all parties represented in parliament: "All newly elected members of parliament know who Walter Rosenkranz is. Anyone who votes for him is complicit."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
