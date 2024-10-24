Liam Neeson is done with romance at 72

Sleeping in and reading

Even without a wife by his side, Neeson doesn't get bored. He is still very much in demand in Hollywood and doesn't take that for granted. "I'm incredibly lucky and I'm always aware of that. Even after a bad day on a movie set, I always pinch myself and say to myself: 'Come on dude, you really have nothing to complain about'." Neeson has so many film requests that he says he has to force himself to take a two-month break between all his shoots. His ideal daily routine then: "I sleep in and read books by my favorite author Patricia Cornwell. I'm a real bookworm!"