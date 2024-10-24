No desire for love
Liam Neeson is done with romance at 72
He is a Hollywood action star that women of (almost) all ages pine for. But Liam Neeson is no longer in the mood for love. In "People" magazine, the actor surprises us with his confession that he's done with romance at 72: "To cut a long story short, I'm done with it."
After relationships with prominent women such as Barbra Streisand, Brooke Shields and Helen Mirren, Neeson fell head over heels in love with his then 29-year-old colleague Natasha Richardson in 1993. The two appeared on stage together in the Broadway play Anna Christie. After marrying in 1994, the couple had sons Micheál (29) and Daniel (28). During a skiing vacation with her sons in 2009, Richardson fell heavily on her head. The 45-year-old had not been wearing a helmet and died two days later from severe brain trauma.
Since the death of his wife, Neeson has only been officially involved with PR agent Frey St. Johnston once since 2010. The star has been officially single since 2012 and concentrates solely on his role as a father.
Time with sons
Micheál has followed in his dad's footsteps as an actor ("I know, Natasha is so proud of him"), while his younger brother Daniel owns his own tequila brand called "De-Nada". Like Neeson, the sons live in New York City: "We often do things together. Mostly we just spend time together, doing simple things like watching TV."
Sleeping in and reading
Even without a wife by his side, Neeson doesn't get bored. He is still very much in demand in Hollywood and doesn't take that for granted. "I'm incredibly lucky and I'm always aware of that. Even after a bad day on a movie set, I always pinch myself and say to myself: 'Come on dude, you really have nothing to complain about'." Neeson has so many film requests that he says he has to force himself to take a two-month break between all his shoots. His ideal daily routine then: "I sleep in and read books by my favorite author Patricia Cornwell. I'm a real bookworm!"
