Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Broom style in the car"

“Smear theater by Red Bull” makes Wolff rage

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 10:41

Although the FIA has declared the Bib affair at Red Bull to be "over", the case is still causing a stir in Formula 1. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, for example, is furious about the "smear show" that Red Bull has put on. His hope: "I guess the FIA management will take a look at this."  

0 Kommentare

Before the race weekend in Austin, rumors were circulating within the premier class that Red Bull had found a way to adjust the height of the front part of their car's underbody (known as the bib) between qualifying and the race. This would be sophisticated cheating, which is why the International Automobile Federation (FIA) felt compelled to take action.

The racing team was finally investigated. Red Bull employees finally demonstrated to several FIA inspectors how complex such an adjustment would be with the available resources, reports "motorsport-total.com". This was intended to refute the accusations. For the FIA, the demonstration was apparently convincing. Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA's head of formula racing, subsequently declared the Bib affair closed.

Affair not over after all?
But the issue cannot be dismissed so easily for the other teams. After McLaren boss Zak Brown had already expressed his criticism, Mercedes team boss Wolff has now gone one better and is less than enthusiastic about the "smear show" at Red Bull: "This demonstration was really great. The way they held the real broomstick in the car to show that this is the only way to fake it. I wonder how long it took to build that," said the Austrian with a sarcastic undertone.

Are Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and his people in for something after all? (Bild: AFP/CHRISTIAN BRUNA)
Are Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and his people in for something after all?
(Bild: AFP/CHRISTIAN BRUNA)

But that's not all: "I just wasn't aware that we use such bugs bunny devices in Formula 1," Wolff adds and finally emphasizes: "It's not enough to make a promise not to do it again. After all, Red Bull has declared that it will be competing with an adapted car at the next but one race in Brazil. "I can't speak for the FIA or for Nikolas. But it's something that went unnoticed for a long time. I guess the FIA management will take a look at it and consider what to do next," Wolff concludes. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf