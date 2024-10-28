Frankfurt comeback: why size matters

Austrian is sending an ATR-72-600 from Braathens Regional Airlines into the air - a propeller aircraft with 72 seats. The size of the aircraft is ideal and will also be used on other Austrian routes. "This allows us to offer routes that we would not be able to cover our costs with our own aircraft," explains Trestl. The Embraer 195 is the smallest model in Austrian's fleet of 68 aircraft, with space for up to 120 passengers.