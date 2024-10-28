At Linz Airport
Frankfurt comeback: why size matters
In addition to the connection to London, the connection from Linz to Frankfurt will also be revived from Monday, October 28. Austrian Airlines will be using a plane from the Swedish airline Braathens. Austrian board member Michael Trestl reveals the expectations for take-off and what the cooperation is all about.
Upper Austria's gateway to the world - Linz Airport is once again living up to its nickname. As of today, the offer in Hörsching is growing by three flights per day to Frankfurt and two per week to London.
While Ryanair is reviving the connection to the British metropolis, it is thanks to Austrian Airlines that Frankfurt is back in the program after a break of almost seven months.
"We have taken the frequently expressed wish of many business guests and private travelers for a connection to the Frankfurt hub very seriously," reveals Austrian CEO Michael Trestl, who emphasizes that three very attractive daily connections will be offered from today.
"We assume that the flights will be in high demand"
The expectations? High! "We expect the response to our new service to remain very positive and assume that the flights will be very popular and in demand," says Trestl.
Austrian is sending an ATR-72-600 from Braathens Regional Airlines into the air - a propeller aircraft with 72 seats. The size of the aircraft is ideal and will also be used on other Austrian routes. "This allows us to offer routes that we would not be able to cover our costs with our own aircraft," explains Trestl. The Embraer 195 is the smallest model in Austrian's fleet of 68 aircraft, with space for up to 120 passengers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
