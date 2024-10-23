Mega performance
Ferrari F80: Most powerful thanks to power from four hearts
With the new F80 hypercar, Ferrari wants to build on extremely powerful models built in small series such as the Enzo or LaFerrari. But something is different: the 4.80-metre-long gullwing flounder with its beefy front end combines a three-liter V6 petrol engine with three electric motors produced by Ferrari itself.
An electric unit boosts the front axle with 60 kW/81 hp, while the two motors on the rear axle each mobilize 105 kW/142 hp. Added to this are 900 hp from the combustion engine. At 300 hp per liter, this is the highest liter output of a series-produced petrol engine to date. Ferrari gives the system output as 1200 hp. This makes the F80 the most powerful model from the Italians to date.
Despite the electric motors, the F80 remains relatively light at 1.5 tons. The acceleration figures are correspondingly impressive: the sprint to 100 km/h takes 2.2 seconds, the 200 km/h mark is reached in 5.8 seconds and the maximum speed is 350 km/h. The braking capabilities generated by the recuperative electric motors and the carbon-ceramic stoppers are also impressive. When braking hard from 100 km/h, the F80 should come to a standstill after just 28 meters.
The electric drive with 800 volts and a 2.3 kWh battery only qualifies the F80 as a short-term electric car; its actual purpose is to absorb electricity particularly quickly and release it again in the form of an e-boost. This is primarily intended to provide advantages on the racetrack. An adaptive chassis and adaptive aerodynamics, which generate up to 1050 kilograms of downforce, support the track characteristics of the F80.
The future collector's item will cost around 3.5 million euros, plus the applicable road tax. Nevertheless, the planned 799 units are likely to find buyers quickly as a lucrative investment. Just like the Enzo or LaFerrari, the F80 is likely to become a collector's item with high potential for value appreciation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
