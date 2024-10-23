Ferrari F80: Most powerful thanks to power from four hearts

An electric unit boosts the front axle with 60 kW/81 hp, while the two motors on the rear axle each mobilize 105 kW/142 hp. Added to this are 900 hp from the combustion engine. At 300 hp per liter, this is the highest liter output of a series-produced petrol engine to date. Ferrari gives the system output as 1200 hp. This makes the F80 the most powerful model from the Italians to date.