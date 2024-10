Carnival costumes for 450 euros charged as expenses

The "Steirerkrone" revelation about the swamp of expenses in which the former Graz FPÖ leader and current independent local councillor Mario Eustacchio is in danger of sinking caused a huge stir. As reported, the file of the Klagenfurt public prosecutor's office, which is now intensively investigating the financial affair, reveals remarkable settlements at the taxpayers' expense: Eustacchio is said to have financed a skiing vacation in Salzburg (1850 euros) and wines from "municipal funds".