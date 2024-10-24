Search for millions for the Innsbruck budget

Debt level could increase further

Assets achieved in some areas and reserves released, such as the renewal reserve that has remained untouched for 30 years, are therefore already priced in - and yet the sums are apparently nowhere near enough to cover all desires. There is talk of net new borrowing of 40 million euros for 2025. This would bring Innsbruck's debt level back up to almost 200 million euros, almost as much as when the Patscherkofelbahn was new. However, the largest part of the mountain of debt still results from the construction of the regional railroad. The coalition is expected to present its first budget figures at the beginning of November.