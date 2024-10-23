Son's debut also "something special" for Schopp

Goalkeeper Jörg Siebenhandl, who had to have stitches and be substituted after a cut in Innsbruck, is a shaky candidate. The trend is rather positive. "Siebenhandl will decide today, but I certainly won't make any compromises because the schedule is too full," said Schopp, who was delighted with his son Konstantin's Bundesliga debut for Sturm Graz in the derby against GAK. "That was something special for me too. He graduates tomorrow, it's an extremely sporty week," said Schopp proudly. "I'm delighted that he's writing his own history." Dad and son will be opponents in Linz on Sunday.