Second matchday in the UEFA Conference League. Olimpija Ljubljana host LASK, we report live from 9pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Bundesliga soccer team LASK is back on the road to success under coach Markus Schopp and wants to take advantage of this upswing internationally. The team from Linz will host Slovenian league leaders Olimpija Ljubljana in the second round of the Conference League. After the 2:2 draw against Djurgarden Stockholm in the opener, a win is on the cards in Ljubljana. "We want to come home with three points and win at all costs," said Schopp, setting the tone.
The Upper Austrians will face a Slovenian club for the first time in the European Cup. Olimpija defeated higher-ranked Rijeka, among others, in the ECL qualifiers. "We're up against a team that has a lot of quality in terms of soccer," explained Schopp, who has a lot of respect for soccer in the neighboring country. "I'm a little familiar with the league. Slovenian soccer has always produced very good footballers."
Six games unbeaten
LASK have been unbeaten in six competitive matches, but Schopp still saw plenty of room for improvement in the 2:1 win in Tyrol against WSG. An improvement in performance is now expected on Thursday. "It will be about a lot of details. If we get everything on the pitch, then I'm sure we'll leave the pitch as winners." Striker Maximilian Entrup spoke of a "tough opponent, but we have a very good plan and will be very unpleasant."
Son's debut also "something special" for Schopp
Goalkeeper Jörg Siebenhandl, who had to have stitches and be substituted after a cut in Innsbruck, is a shaky candidate. The trend is rather positive. "Siebenhandl will decide today, but I certainly won't make any compromises because the schedule is too full," said Schopp, who was delighted with his son Konstantin's Bundesliga debut for Sturm Graz in the derby against GAK. "That was something special for me too. He graduates tomorrow, it's an extremely sporty week," said Schopp proudly. "I'm delighted that he's writing his own history." Dad and son will be opponents in Linz on Sunday.
Initially, however, the 50-year-old will only be focusing on Olimpija. Two Austrians - Raul Florucz and Ahmet Muhamedbegovic - also play for Ljubljana, who have been managed by Spanish coach Victor Sanchez since the summer. Florucz played four years for the LASK youth team before moving to Croatia at the age of 17. After his breakthrough, the Vöcklabruck native moved to Ljubljana in the summer of 2023. The clash against the Black & Whites brings the 23-year-old full circle, so to speak.
Entrup at Muhamedbegovic's wedding
Florucz has developed into a goal-scoring regular for the Slovenians, scoring six competitive goals so far this year. The former ÖFB Under-19 player has Romanian roots and the Romanian association has already courted the services of the 23-year-old. Central defender Muhamedbegovic was trained in St. Pölten and the 25-year-old is also a regular in the Slovenian squad. "I have very close contact with Ahmet, I was also at his wedding. He didn't tell me that much about Ljubljana," said Entrup. "I know a bit about what we can expect."
The Slovenians had lost the opening game of the league phase 1:2 in Heidenheim. Florucz was in the starting eleven, Muhamedbegovic played one half.
