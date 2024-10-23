Baerbock warns of the “collapse” of Lebanon

Blinken: "There are only two things left to do"

The day before, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his peace efforts in the Middle East. He called on the Israeli government to seize opportunities for peace following the death of hardliner and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar: "Now is the time to turn these successes into lasting strategic success. And there are really only two things left to do: bring the hostages home and end the war with an idea of what will follow," said Blinken in Tel Aviv before his departure for the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.