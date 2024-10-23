Visit to the war zone
Baerbock warns of the “collapse” of Lebanon
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warns of a "collapse" in Lebanon. "The humanitarian situation in Lebanon is becoming more desperate every day," said the Green politician on her arrival in Beirut on Wednesday.
Hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing, children are being separated from their parents and hospitals are working at the edge of their capacity. With regard to Hezbollah, Baerbock emphasized: "In Lebanon, too, we see how irresponsibly terrorists hide behind civilians and continue to fire rockets at Israel from there." This is intolerable. At the same time, Israel must "conduct its operations within the narrow limits of the law of self-defense and international humanitarian law and protect the lives of innocent civilians", the Minister also believes that the Israeli government has a duty.
The UN observer mission UNIFIL, which has come under fire from Israel both diplomatically and physically, defended the German minister and emphasized its importance in the conflict with Hezbollah. The key to peace is the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701, which provides for a kind of demilitarized zone in the border area under the supervision of peacekeeping forces.
Blinken: "There are only two things left to do"
The day before, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his peace efforts in the Middle East. He called on the Israeli government to seize opportunities for peace following the death of hardliner and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar: "Now is the time to turn these successes into lasting strategic success. And there are really only two things left to do: bring the hostages home and end the war with an idea of what will follow," said Blinken in Tel Aviv before his departure for the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.
At a meeting with Blinken on Tuesday evening, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant stressed that Hezbollah would continue to be fought after the conclusion of the "targeted operations" in Lebanon until the militia had been driven out of the border area and the fleeing residents of northern Israel could return safely.
