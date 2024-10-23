Vorteilswelt
94 animals killed

Trial against farmer (56) for horror stables

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 09:11

It is an unbelievable case of animal cruelty on a farm in Upper Austria: a farmer left his animals starving and knee-deep in dirt, almost 100 cows and calves had to be killed. As of today, the farmer responsible is on trial in Wels for animal cruelty.

The farmer (56) from the Upper Austrian district of Vöcklabruck had apparently allowed his 105 cattle to be completely neglected. Due to the desolate conditions, the district authority ordered the evacuation of the barn in June of this year. The animals were taken from the man, but a total of 94 had to be slaughtered, some of them directly on site because their condition was so bad.

Farmer was overwhelmed
Just how overwhelmed the single farmer was is shown by the fact that the official veterinarian had already identified numerous deficiencies shortly beforehand, but the man did not take any action. The animals were not given any food or water and the barn must not have been cleared for weeks. If not longer.

Farmer fought back
When the authorities intervened, the farmer fought back, blocking the officers' way into the stables. The police had to arrive and the farmer was taken to hospital.

During a local inspection by the "Krone", the farmer was described as a fine person "who had outgrown everything". So in addition to the animal tragedy, there was also a human tragedy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
