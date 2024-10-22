Vorteilswelt
Horrific accident

Car crashes onto sidewalk: Mother & her 2 children dead

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 22:05

Horrific accident in Germany! A pedestrian (39) and her young sons (6 and 3) are hit by a car in Esslingen near Stuttgart, all three die at the scene. The police are investigating and looking for witnesses.

According to the police, a 54-year-old driver skidded his car on Tuesday afternoon for unknown reasons and left the road onto the sidewalk.

Mother and her sons die at the scene of the accident
The 39-year-old mother and her two children died at the scene of the accident due to their serious injuries. According to the police, the driver was taken to hospital with injuries of unknown extent. He had probably also collided with another car, whose driver was also taken to hospital.

Cause of the accident still unclear
The traffic police are still investigating the exact course of events and the cause of the accident. 

In addition to numerous members of the police, fire department and ambulance service, several members of the psychosocial emergency care team were also at the scene to provide support to witnesses and relatives, some of whom also received medical treatment at the scene. Witnesses to the accident should contact the police, they said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

