Life insurance
830,000 euros: Finance officer incriminates Strache
830,000 euros and the suspicion of attempted embezzlement: In the life insurance case, the former blue finance officer Johann Herzog is now also making accusations against former Vice-Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache. However, he denies ...
The final report of the public prosecutor's office incriminates former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache in the expenses case. As reported, Strache is said to have tried hard to get hold of a life insurance policy that would not have gone to him but to the party. The case involves 830,000 euros, the suspicion of attempted embezzlement and thus, in the event of a conviction (the presumption of innocence currently applies), a prison sentence of several years.
Explosive content of the police report: If Strache had died by October 1, 2017, his family would have received the money as security. However, if the FPÖ leader had lived to see this date, the insurance benefit would have gone to the FPÖ Vienna.
Under the former finance officer Johann Herzog, however, Strache secured the capital as a private individual in 2014 at the end of the term. In other words, the sum was not to be paid out to the FPÖ, but to Strache himself. "Strache signed the letter in his function as chairman of the FPÖ and was also the beneficiary of this agreement," according to the public prosecutor's final report.
"Express wish and instruction" from Strache
Upon request, lawyer Elke Novak confirmed a statement made by Herzog to the public prosecutor's office. In it, Herzog (who is also a defendant himself) incriminates Strache: the conclusion of the insurance agreement was at Strache's "express wish and instruction", the organs of the provincial party were "not to be informed about it on instruction". Strache denies this in turn: "I can assure you that I have never arranged anything without the knowledge or decision of the responsible committees." His mammoth task will now be to provide evidence of this. There is currently none.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.