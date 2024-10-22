830,000 euros: Finance officer incriminates Strache

"Express wish and instruction" from Strache

Upon request, lawyer Elke Novak confirmed a statement made by Herzog to the public prosecutor's office. In it, Herzog (who is also a defendant himself) incriminates Strache: the conclusion of the insurance agreement was at Strache's "express wish and instruction", the organs of the provincial party were "not to be informed about it on instruction". Strache denies this in turn: "I can assure you that I have never arranged anything without the knowledge or decision of the responsible committees." His mammoth task will now be to provide evidence of this. There is currently none.