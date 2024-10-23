Major turning point
Automatically saved draft
In the current "political duel" on krone.tv between Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer, the topics of neutrality and Sky Shield are discussed as well as the previous coalitions of the Second Republic and the question of whether the expected austerity measures of the future government will also lead to social cuts in Austria.
Andreas Mölzer: "In terms of world politics, Austria's voluntarily declared neutrality was a condition for the withdrawal of the Red Army. At that time, neutrality was also very important internationally and was actively practiced. Kreisky brought Kennedy and Khrushchev to Vienna for negotiations, for example. And he made sure that the UN came to Vienna. Back then we were still truly neutral. But now, by participating in Sky Shield, we are making ourselves vulnerable and a target.
Because Sky Shield only works if NATO is involved. Logistically, it only works via NATO structures." Eva Glawischnig adds: "Neutrality as such does not protect us. Rather, we must protect neutrality. This also includes arming the army, as Defense Minister Tanner is currently pushing for." Mölzer, ranting towards Tanner: "The woman is a complete failure as a minister. It is always said that there is more money, but de facto hardly anything has happened."
Increasing fears of loss
With a view to the former governing coalitions and the emotional mood in Austria, both duelists are currently experiencing a strong downturn. Glawischnig: "The model of sustainable economic growth is at an end." Mölzer is disillusioned: "The post-war generation always had the feeling that things were getting better. Our children no longer have that feeling. There are more and more fears of loss." Clearly organized political positions were also once a model for Austria. Glawischnig: "The Kreisky all-party government was the core of the social democratic era.
Now, however, the current political landscape of the Second Republic has changed considerably. We are currently experiencing a political caesura that will go down in the history books. I have done the math: The SPÖ has been in government for a full 50 years since the Second World War, the ÖVP for 51 years." Mölzer, laconically: "Those were times when the gymnastics club and the motorists' association were also politically colored. Proportional representation and the social partnership also emerged." Glawischnig summarizes: "The red-black system is over. There is no more talk of a grand coalition."
You can see the position of the two duelists on all these topics and also on the expected social cuts in Vienna in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.