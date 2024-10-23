Now, however, the current political landscape of the Second Republic has changed considerably. We are currently experiencing a political caesura that will go down in the history books. I have done the math: The SPÖ has been in government for a full 50 years since the Second World War, the ÖVP for 51 years." Mölzer, laconically: "Those were times when the gymnastics club and the motorists' association were also politically colored. Proportional representation and the social partnership also emerged." Glawischnig summarizes: "The red-black system is over. There is no more talk of a grand coalition."