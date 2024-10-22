Negotiations with the SPÖ
“ÖVP must talk straight about what is financially viable”
Because there is no party that wants to govern with the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl, the Federal President has instructed ÖVP leader Nehammer to negotiate with the SPÖ about a possible coalition. FPÖ leader Haimbuchner reacted indignantly and the SPÖ is already making its first demands of its negotiating partner.
"The Federal President is scything away at the red-black reform death called social partnership." This is the reaction of the leader of the party that won the most votes in Upper Austria in the national elections. Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ) is outraged that Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and not his federal party leader Herbert Kickl was tasked with forming the government by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. This decision proves the existence of an "overpowering system of the single party".
SPÖ calls for a cash fall
It is now up to Nehammer to create a constellation in which he can remain chancellor. The first point of contact is the SPÖ - and here comes a euphoria brake from Upper Austria: whether there will be any serious negotiations with the ÖVP about a joint government depends on "whether they finally put the figures on the table now", says the head of the regional SPÖ Michael Lindner in an initial reaction to the "Krone". Lindner is calling for a cash crash and for the ÖVP to now "talk straight about what can and cannot be financed in the coming years". This would be the "basis for more trusting talks".
Two or three?
The first exploratory talks between the two parties will also focus on whether a two-party constellation should be considered or whether a third partner - Neos or the Greens - should be brought on board. "The substantive goal of a coalition to which the SPÖ belongs must be to prevent a social slash-and-burn approach," Lindner addresses the ÖVP. Following the government formation mandate from Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, the ball is now in their court.
After many discussions, the Federal President has made a decision, which must be accepted and respected.
Thomas Stelzer, Landeshauptmann und OÖVP-Chef
Stelzer: "Form a stable government quickly"
Upper Austria's ÖVP leader, Governor Thomas Stelzer, says: "From our point of view, the most important thing now is to form a stable government quickly, but also very carefully, and get to work. Time is pressing, there are enough challenges - starting with the location, economy and jobs - for which we must find forward-looking solutions. The decision of the Federal President must be accepted and respected, he said to his government partner Haimbuchner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.