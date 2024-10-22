“ÖVP must talk straight about what is financially viable”

SPÖ calls for a cash fall

It is now up to Nehammer to create a constellation in which he can remain chancellor. The first point of contact is the SPÖ - and here comes a euphoria brake from Upper Austria: whether there will be any serious negotiations with the ÖVP about a joint government depends on "whether they finally put the figures on the table now", says the head of the regional SPÖ Michael Lindner in an initial reaction to the "Krone". Lindner is calling for a cash crash and for the ÖVP to now "talk straight about what can and cannot be financed in the coming years". This would be the "basis for more trusting talks".