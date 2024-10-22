Old politicians rant
S-Link becomes a battle of the generations
Old politicians such as Salzburg's former mayor Heinz Schaden are mobilizing loudly against the billion-euro S-Link project. They want to prevent the transport project at all costs - and thus incur the displeasure of their younger colleagues.
Between them, they have almost 100 years in Salzburg's top politics. In their long careers, they have by no means always been of the same opinion. And yet they are now making common cause! Former Salzburg mayors Heinz Schaden (SPÖ) and Josef Dechant (ÖVP) as well as former provincial councillor Gerhard Buchleitner (SPÖ) and FPÖ former politicians Erich Marx and Margot Hofer have formed the initiative "Mit Verantwortung für Salzburg" (With responsibility for Salzburg) and are campaigning together against the planned billion-euro S-Link project - the "Krone" reported. On Tuesday, they presented themselves to the public for the first time and used heavier verbal weapons.
Heinz Schaden and Co. smell a billion-dollar grave
For Heinz Schaden, the planned, partly underground extension of the local line to Hallein is simply "nonsense". Neither the state nor the city can afford the costs. Salzburg is threatened with bankruptcy. He appealed to all citizens to vote against the S-Link in the referendum on November 10. His former colleague Josef Dechant sensed "smoke and mirrors" in the concept of those responsible for the project. The new railroad would bring "no improvements", especially for commuters. Gerhard Buchleitner was even clearer: "We're not old politicians who want to get stuck in. But the massive construction costs are out of all proportion to the benefits." The regional transport councillor Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) had "lost his way with good intentions" with the S-Link. If the project actually goes ahead, it will probably "not even be possible to manage a budget in future." This is because the annual follow-up costs for maintenance and servicing of the S-Link trains are exorbitantly high.
The old politicians also presented an alternative solution to the transport problem. They refer to a study that lists "medium-term measures" - such as a 7.5-minute interval for all trolleybuses and the extension of individual routes. They are absolutely certain that this would only cost a fraction of the S-Link.
"Old politicians slept through the turnaround"
Also on Tuesday, representatives of youth organizations from almost all parties and civil society appeared before the press together - from the Young Left to the Ring Freiheitlicher Jugend. They emphasized in unison: "The S-Link is an enrichment and a generational project. Let's seize this opportunity." The young members of the Salzburg SPÖ were conspicuous by their absence.
Maximilian Aichinger from the Young ÖVP could not resist taking a jab at the prominent S-Link opponents: "It is disconcerting when those who could have done something long ago speak out. The old politicians completely overslept the transport turnaround."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.