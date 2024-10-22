S-Link becomes a battle of the generations

Heinz Schaden and Co. smell a billion-dollar grave

For Heinz Schaden, the planned, partly underground extension of the local line to Hallein is simply "nonsense". Neither the state nor the city can afford the costs. Salzburg is threatened with bankruptcy. He appealed to all citizens to vote against the S-Link in the referendum on November 10. His former colleague Josef Dechant sensed "smoke and mirrors" in the concept of those responsible for the project. The new railroad would bring "no improvements", especially for commuters. Gerhard Buchleitner was even clearer: "We're not old politicians who want to get stuck in. But the massive construction costs are out of all proportion to the benefits." The regional transport councillor Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) had "lost his way with good intentions" with the S-Link. If the project actually goes ahead, it will probably "not even be possible to manage a budget in future." This is because the annual follow-up costs for maintenance and servicing of the S-Link trains are exorbitantly high.