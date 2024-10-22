"Movember"
Why the topic of men’s prevention is so important
Every year in November, men around the world grow their moustaches - but the whole thing is more than just a fashion statement. "Movember" reminds men to take time for their health and talk openly about problems. It's not a taboo, but a priority that can save lives.
Movember, a combination of the words "moustache" and "November", has developed into a global movement that campaigns for men's health. In particular, it is about raising awareness and preventing diseases such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental illness. The aim of the campaign is to motivate men to think about their health and proactively do something about it.
Still a taboo
In many cultures, it is still considered taboo for men to talk about physical and mental problems or even seek medical help. But the facts speak for themselves: prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men, yet according to a Spectra survey, only every second Austrian goes for a prostate cancer check-up.
Fear of going to the doctor
A common argument against going to the doctor is the fear that something serious will be discovered. But the exact opposite is true: the longer you carry a disease around undetected, the worse it can get. An early visit to the doctor provides clarity and reassurance - and if a problem is actually detected, the chances of recovery are much higher if it is discovered early. "If cancer is discovered at an early stage, patients can still be cured," emphasizes Prim. Priv.-Doz. Dr. Thomas Höfner, Head of the Department of Urology at the Ordensklinikum Linz.
Without surgery or radiation
"We would like to encourage men to have regular examinations in order to detect precancerous stages or diseases at an early stage and thus increase the chances of recovery," says the Primar. There is an increasing trend towards actively monitoring patients. In the less aggressive form of prostate cancer, doctors are now able to monitor affected men for years without having to operate or irradiate them.
"With early detection, it is very curable"
In the case of testicular cancer, the men affected (aged between 14 and 40) are significantly younger. It is one of the few types of cancer where the incidence is increasing. Although it is an aggressive tumor, Höfner emphasizes: "If detected early, it is very curable. From the age of 20, the testicles should be palpated regularly."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
