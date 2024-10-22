Why the topic of men’s prevention is so important

Fear of going to the doctor

A common argument against going to the doctor is the fear that something serious will be discovered. But the exact opposite is true: the longer you carry a disease around undetected, the worse it can get. An early visit to the doctor provides clarity and reassurance - and if a problem is actually detected, the chances of recovery are much higher if it is discovered early. "If cancer is discovered at an early stage, patients can still be cured," emphasizes Prim. Priv.-Doz. Dr. Thomas Höfner, Head of the Department of Urology at the Ordensklinikum Linz.