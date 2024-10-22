Al Pacino was almost fired from ‘The Godfather’

Coppola exploded

Whereupon Coppola exploded and shouted: "Why did I take you for the role in the first place?" Pacino countered with a joke: "If it helps, I can weave baskets. That might keep me afloat if you have me removed from here right now." Whereupon his colleagues and the entire crew burst out laughing - including Coppola. Pacino: "That broke the ice between me and Francis and I was allowed to play Michael until the end."