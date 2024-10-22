Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Englishman puts pressure on

Scandal pro seeks talks with team boss Tuchel

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 09:07

With Thomas Tuchel as the new manager of the English national soccer team, Mason Greenwood apparently sees his chance to return to the "Three Lions". According to the Sun, the controversial professional is said to be seeking talks with the German and threatening to switch associations if he refuses. 

0 Kommentare

Greenwood, who already tied his boots once for the England national team in 2020, is making no secret of his desire to make a comeback. The striker is currently under contract with Olympique Marseille and has scored six goals and provided two assists in eight games for the French first division club.

Bad accusations
In his Manchester United days, Greenwood was predicted to have a great future before the Englishman made negative headlines two years ago and ruined his future with the Red Devils. The now 23-year-old was charged with attempted rape, coercion and assault. Although the case was dropped, Greenwood's reputation as a professional scandal remained.

Mason Greenwood is in a scoring mood at Marseille. (Bild: APA/AFP/FRED TANNEAU)
Mason Greenwood is in a scoring mood at Marseille.
(Bild: APA/AFP/FRED TANNEAU)

In France, the attacking pro seems to have found his way back to success, at least in sporting terms. Greenwood now wants to prove his scoring prowess in the team jersey again. Provided that neo-team boss Tuchel wants him in the team at all ...

Should this not be the case, Greenwood is reportedly planning to change his association. In addition to his English nationality, the goalscorer also has Jamaican citizenship and could therefore also play for the Caribbean island nation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf