Englishman puts pressure on
Scandal pro seeks talks with team boss Tuchel
With Thomas Tuchel as the new manager of the English national soccer team, Mason Greenwood apparently sees his chance to return to the "Three Lions". According to the Sun, the controversial professional is said to be seeking talks with the German and threatening to switch associations if he refuses.
Greenwood, who already tied his boots once for the England national team in 2020, is making no secret of his desire to make a comeback. The striker is currently under contract with Olympique Marseille and has scored six goals and provided two assists in eight games for the French first division club.
Bad accusations
In his Manchester United days, Greenwood was predicted to have a great future before the Englishman made negative headlines two years ago and ruined his future with the Red Devils. The now 23-year-old was charged with attempted rape, coercion and assault. Although the case was dropped, Greenwood's reputation as a professional scandal remained.
In France, the attacking pro seems to have found his way back to success, at least in sporting terms. Greenwood now wants to prove his scoring prowess in the team jersey again. Provided that neo-team boss Tuchel wants him in the team at all ...
Should this not be the case, Greenwood is reportedly planning to change his association. In addition to his English nationality, the goalscorer also has Jamaican citizenship and could therefore also play for the Caribbean island nation.
