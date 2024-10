Truck driver (31) overlooked a stationary car

At 4.15 p.m. on Monday, an 89-year-old woman from Wilhering was driving her car on the B133 in the direction of Straßham. A 68-year-old woman from Leonding was sitting in the passenger seat. The driver intended to turn left to the nursery there, but at the same time a 31-year-old man from Asten was driving a company truck behind the two women. He overlooked the 89-year-old's stationary car and rear-ended it.