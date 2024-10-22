Only one not included
But cost limits for the local council election campaign
Frugality or political calculation: before every major election, at least one party comes up with the idea of limiting campaign costs. This was also the case in Tulln, where the Freedom Party wanted to implement this. After an initial failure in the local council, they have now actually done so - with one exception.
Now they have after all! As reported, the FPÖ demanded a cost limit on advertising for the upcoming municipal elections in January at the most recent municipal council meeting in Tulln town hall - and was rebuffed by the ÖVP, the party in absolute power, with its urgent motion. This was simply not an issue for this body, they said succinctly.
2 euros per eligible voter
But Krone readers know that the other parties were also in favor of an upper limit. And this is exactly what has now been implemented - away from the municipal council: the SPÖ, Greens and Neos are pulling together with the Freedom Party and city councillor Andreas Bors and have agreed to no longer spend 30,000 euros or around 2 euros per eligible voter.
"We want to run a fair election campaign in Tulln that is based on content and not on financial superiority. With 30,000 euros, we have set a limit that allows each party to get its message across without getting into a race for the biggest budget. It's about ideas and concepts, not about who gives away the most and most expensive campaign items," reads a joint statement from the FPÖ, SPÖ, Neos and the Greens. The ÖVP remains silent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.