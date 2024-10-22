But cost limits for the local council election campaign

"We want to run a fair election campaign in Tulln that is based on content and not on financial superiority. With 30,000 euros, we have set a limit that allows each party to get its message across without getting into a race for the biggest budget. It's about ideas and concepts, not about who gives away the most and most expensive campaign items," reads a joint statement from the FPÖ, SPÖ, Neos and the Greens. The ÖVP remains silent.