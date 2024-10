Tennis world rankings: Sabalenka overtakes Swiatek

Swiatek last played at the US Open, where she lost in the quarter-finals and did not play in the following Asian tournaments. Australian Open winner Sabalenka, on the other hand, triumphed at the US Open and also at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan and finally overtook her rival, who had a 4,224-point lead after her Wimbledon triumph. The year's finale at the WTA Finals (November 2-9 in Riyadh) therefore offers an exciting starting position.