Major language problems
Study: How Austria is failing at integration
A recent study shows relentlessly how Austria is failing at integration. More and more pupils do not speak German at home.
The language barriers are particularly high among Austria's migrants. This is the result of a recent study by the liberal business think tank Agenda Austria. The number of pupils who do not speak German at home has risen sharply among first-generation migrants in recent years (see chart below).
Sobering findings for second-generation migrants
The findings for second-generation migrants are also sobering. There are no major differences. "This is a sad Austrian peculiarity. In an international comparison, Austria is doing very badly here," says economist Carmen Treml from Agenda Austria.
The figures collected are also demonstrably reflected in the Pisa tests.
Carmen Treml, Agenda Austria
Reflected in school performance
The Agenda economist sees these figures as evidence of serious shortcomings in integration.
Unsurprisingly, those who do not speak German at home perform much worse at school. "These 82.5 percent, how are they supposed to be able to follow lessons properly?" asks Treml, who is calling for action from politicians.
These measures are being called for
Language lessons from the age of one or two. With intensive courses. The younger, the better the language acquisition. If this is missing or comes too late, this has the corresponding effects on further education and professional life.
"The figures collected are also demonstrably reflected in the Pisa tests." There are enormous differences between traditional natives, migrants who speak German at home and those who do not.
"We must finally take countermeasures here"
The proportion of migrants is increasing and the problem is growing as a result. An enormous social problem. For all those affected and involved. There is a threat of more and more people being left behind. Lack of prospects included. Carmen Treml: "We must finally take countermeasures here."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.