“Squad full” – Juve kicks Pogba out

Testosterone levels too high

In August 2023, after a Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese Calcio, Pogba showed a testosterone level that was too high. The B sample confirmed the result. The competent Italian sports court banned the midfielder for four years at the end of February. Pogba appealed and was partially successful. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was of the opinion that the player had not deliberately doped and reduced the 31-year-old's doping ban to 18 months in October. Pogba had given assurances that he wanted to play for Juve again and would accept a reduced salary to do so.