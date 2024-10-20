Mood barometer: Styrian parties in the check

"The heavy losses in the national elections, especially in Styria, came as a shock to us." A high-ranking ÖVP official expressed what many black people were thinking after the even darker September 29. Since the Vorarlberg election, however, the People's Party has regained hope, "because people can really distinguish between a federal and a state election". It is clear to everyone in the party that the decision on victory or defeat will be made in the state capital. The ÖVP's losses in the districts were too glaring - the blue hurricane swept over almost every former black stronghold. So Graz. On the one hand, it is hoped that the FPÖ's financial scandal has left its mark on the electorate and, on the other, that the KPÖ's trees are no longer growing into the sky. In any case, it is noticeable that state governor Christopher Drexler is now also devoting more attention to the capital, and the attacks by city party leader Kurt Hohensinner against KPÖ mayor Elke Kahr are also getting tougher. The only question that remains is whether this will be credibly received by the people.