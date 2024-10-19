Three arrests
Rough wind blows against police officers during operations
An anonymous caller only gives the address of an apartment building in Klagenfurt when he calls the emergency services at midday on Saturday, then simply hangs up. When the police arrive, it quickly becomes clear what it's all about.
"A Slovenian man known to the police was hiding in the stairwell there," the police report on the scenario in the apartment building in Klagenfurt. Hiding alone would not be a problem, but the 23-year-old was banned from the building. "He was arrested, but his sister interfered during the official proceedings," said the police.
Sister interferes with official action
The 18-year-old lives in the same house and is visibly annoyed by the presence of the police. "She became more and more aggressive and did not stop her behavior despite several requests," the police explain the resulting arrest - the young woman is first taken to the public health officer and then transported to the police detention center in Klagenfurt.
Her brother, who is not actually allowed to stay in Austria, is handed over to the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum - which decides what to do with the 23-year-old.
Drunken Somali goes on the rampage
A little later, the presence of the police is also met with little enthusiasm. "We were called because a man was reportedly running around the street at Kinoplatz in Klagenfurt, shouting wildly," reported the police.
The 25-year-old Somali man, who is known to the police, greeted the officers extremely aggressively, which was certainly also due to his severe alcoholization. "He did not stop his behavior, which is why he was arrested," said the police. The Somali is currently sobering up in the police detention center, after which he will be questioned about the incident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.