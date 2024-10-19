Vorteilswelt
Three arrests

Rough wind blows against police officers during operations

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 19:35

An anonymous caller only gives the address of an apartment building in Klagenfurt when he calls the emergency services at midday on Saturday, then simply hangs up. When the police arrive, it quickly becomes clear what it's all about.

"A Slovenian man known to the police was hiding in the stairwell there," the police report on the scenario in the apartment building in Klagenfurt. Hiding alone would not be a problem, but the 23-year-old was banned from the building. "He was arrested, but his sister interfered during the official proceedings," said the police.

Sister interferes with official action
The 18-year-old lives in the same house and is visibly annoyed by the presence of the police. "She became more and more aggressive and did not stop her behavior despite several requests," the police explain the resulting arrest - the young woman is first taken to the public health officer and then transported to the police detention center in Klagenfurt.

Her brother, who is not actually allowed to stay in Austria, is handed over to the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum - which decides what to do with the 23-year-old.

Drunken Somali goes on the rampage
A little later, the presence of the police is also met with little enthusiasm. "We were called because a man was reportedly running around the street at Kinoplatz in Klagenfurt, shouting wildly," reported the police.

The 25-year-old Somali man, who is known to the police, greeted the officers extremely aggressively, which was certainly also due to his severe alcoholization. "He did not stop his behavior, which is why he was arrested," said the police. The Somali is currently sobering up in the police detention center, after which he will be questioned about the incident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
