Old town magic donations

City judges help: “Children are right at the top”

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 16:03

The town magistrates are once again more than grateful for the generosity of the Altstadtzauber visitors: A total of 61,000 euros can be passed on in aid!

A few weeks ago, the city judges were able to bring a therapy tricycle to the girls and boys of elementary school 14. Since the association was founded 60 years ago, several children's playgrounds have been equipped, children's vacations supported, a therapy horse and a guide dog purchased...

Willi Noll and Stefan Lindner are grateful to their fellow city judges and, above all, the visitors to the Altstadtzauber: The generous donations go to the children's cancer charity and other emergency cases in Carinthia.
Willi Noll and Stefan Lindner are grateful to their fellow city judges and, above all, the visitors to the Altstadtzauber: The generous donations go to the children's cancer charity and other emergency cases in Carinthia.
"We once financed a vein finder for sick children. Children are our top priority when it comes to helping," emphasizes Willi Noll, the burgrave of the town judges. "This year at the Altstadtzauber, at the entrances to the flea market, the city judges collected 61,000 euros. Money that people entrust to us because they know it will go 1:1 to where it is really needed."

People have entrusted us with 61,000 euros. Thank you! We pass the money on 1:1 to Carinthians who urgently need it.

Willi Noll, Burggraf der Stadtrichter zu Clagenfurth

The donations are passed on to children's cancer aid projects and to individual cases of hardship. "Unfortunately, there are always plenty of emergencies where help is needed," says Stefan Lindner, who organizes the Altstadtzauber in his role as summer mayor. "Thank you to all the generous donors!"

Stadtrgerücht 2025 celebrates its premiere on 17 January. Tickets can be picked up from December 12, 2024 at Gruber Reisen in Klagenfurt, Walther von der Vogelweide Platz 3 (opposite Klagenfurt main station).
Stadtrgerücht 2025 celebrates its premiere on 17 January. Tickets can be picked up from December 12, 2024 at Gruber Reisen in Klagenfurt, Walther von der Vogelweide Platz 3 (opposite Klagenfurt main station).
While artists are already being contracted for the Altstadtzauber 2025, work is underway for the Stadtgerücht. "In November, we have our text retreat where we fine-tune the numbers," reveals Lindner. "Just when we tell the truth about politics, it's already a carnival session," says Noll. "There will be plenty of ammunition," says Lindner, who is also looking forward to the premiere.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
